Actors Shreyas Talpade and Alok Nath seem to have embroiled themselves in a major legal controversy as both have been booked in a cheating and criminal breach of trust case filed at Haryana's Murthal police station on January 22. According to the reports, the Bollywood actors are among 13 people accused in the case, which has been registered under sections 314 (2) and 318 (4) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Case Registered Against Shreyas Talpade and Alok Nath

The charges filed against Shreyas Talpade, Alok Nath and 11 others also include property transfer through deception. Ajeet Singh, Additional Commissioner of Police 9ACP) of Murthal, confirmed that both actors were named by the complainant in their statement to the police. He said, "The main complaint is against the society that is alleged to have duped people of their money by luring them to invest. We will have to investigate what role, if any, is ascribed to Shreyas Talpade and Alok Nath.

More About the Marketing Scam Case

Vipul Antil from Sonipat filed the complaint against the Human Welfare Credit Cooperative Society, registered in Indore, under the Multi-State Cooperative Societies Act (2002). He said that the society was active in several states, including Haryana, since September 16, 2016. The society allegedly offered fixed deposit (FD) and recurring deposit (RD) schemes with promises of high returns by using a multi-level marketing approach. Antil claimed that the society later began delaying maturity payments and ceased incentives, with their offices shutting down eventually.

On the work front, Shreyas Talpade, who was last seen in Kangana Ranaut's India Gandhi biographical Emergency, will be next seen in Akshay Kumar's Housefull 5.

