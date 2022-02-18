New Delhi, Feb 18 (PTI) The Supreme Court Friday turned down a plea seeking quashing of FIRs registered over the use of firecrackers during Diwali.

A bench of Justices M R Shah and B V Nagarathna dismissed the plea saying “how can a PIL be filed for quashing of FIRs".

Also Read | Delhi Metro Operations to Be Curtailed on Yellow Line Section on Sunday Due to Maintenance Work.

“The present Petition, under Article 32 of the Constitution of India, is filed to quash the FIRs lodged by all the states in the country in respect to selling, purchasing or bursting green crackers.

“No such relief quashing the FIRs can be granted in exercise of powers under Article 32 of the Constitution of India. If any accused is aggrieved in that case, he may initiate appropriate proceedings before the appropriate High Court/Court,” the bench said while dismissing the plea.

Also Read | Maharashtra: 16-Year-Old Boy Killed by Leopard, Woman Mauled to Death by Tiger in Chandrapur.

The apex court was hearing a plea filed by Sanjeev Newar and others seeking to quash the FIRs registered against them for using green firecrackers on Diwali.

The counsel for the petitioner contended that the apex court in its order dated October 29, 2021 had made it clear that there was no blanket ban on firecrackers and use of green-crackers was permitted.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)