New Delhi [India], July 17 (ANI): In a custody dispute involving a four-year-old child, the Supreme Court on Thursday directed the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to issue a lookout notice against a Russian woman accused of absconding with the child, born out of wedlock with her Indian husband.

A Bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi also directed the Commissioner of Delhi Police and the Station House Officer (SHO) of Defence Colony Police Station to "trace the missing child without any loss of time and hand over custody to the husband."

Additionally, the Bench further ordered Indian authorities to seize the passport of the Russian woman and instructed airport and immigration authorities to monitor all entry and exit points across the country.

The apex court has also directed Indian authorities to seek permission to enter the residential premises of the said Russian official in order to trace the child.

"Officers from the MEA shall approach the Russian Embassy authorities and seek permission to enter the residential premises of the said Russian official in order to trace the child. As of now, we expect the highest authorities in the Russian Embassy to fully cooperate with Indian authorities, including the Delhi Police, to ensure compliance with the orders of this Court. A copy of this order shall be handed over to the Commissioner of Police, Delhi, for immediate and necessary compliance. This order shall also be circulated to all airport authorities across India, and immigration authorities are directed to ensure that the petitioner does not leave the country", the Court said in its order.

The Court has listed the matter for further hearing on Friday (July 18).

During the hearing, the court also took note of the "doubtful conduct" of the counsel representing the Russian woman.

The Indian husband, Saikat Basu, has alleged that his Russian wife was seen entering the Russian embassy through the back door, accompanied by her heavy luggage bags and an official from the Russian embassy, earlier this month. Subsequently, she is believed to have absconded along with the child.

The Bench also took note of allegations that the Russian woman is allegedly in a relationship with an official of the Russian Embassy.

Notably, the Russian woman's father is believed to be a retired officer of the FSB, the Russian intelligence agency.

The couple had initially met in China, where the husband worked as an engineer with TCS. They were married in India in 2017. (ANI)

