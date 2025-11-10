New Delhi [India], November 10 (ANI): The Supreme Court has refused to entertain a plea filed by Akali Dal (Waris Punjab De) MP (Member of Parliament) from Punjab's Khadoor Sahib, Amritpal Singh, challenging his April 2023 detention under the National Security Act (NSA).

A bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and NV Anjaria has, however, allowed Amritpal Singh to approach the jurisdictional High Court seeking the same relief.

The apex court requested the High Court to decide Amritpal's p`lea within six weeks, taking into account Singh's prolonged detention.

"We are requesting the High Court to dispose of it (Amritpal's plea) expeditiously, preferably within six weeks", the Court observed.

During the hearing, Senior Advocate Colin Gonzalves, appearing for Singh, submitted that the Waris Punjab De leader has been under detention for more than three years now. Thus, the senior lawyer sought the apex court to hear the matter, considering his clients' prolonged detention under the NSA.

Additional Solicitor General (ASG) SV Raju, representing the Central government, argued that six weeks' time is less for the High Court to deal with the matter, as there will be replies filed by either party.

However, the apex court was of the view that in habeas corpus pleas where detention is challenged, there is a need to proceed expeditiously.

"In habeas corpus and detention matters, time is of the essence", the Court remarked.

Thus, it permitted Singh to approach the High Court seeking the same relief.

Amritpal is lodged in Assam's Dibrugarh jail after he was detained under the NSA following his arrest on April 23, 2023.

Amritpal Singh lived in Dubai before returning to Punjab in 2022, following the death of Punjabi Actor Deep Sidhu. After his return, he became the chief of Deep Sidhu's pro-Khalistani organisation, Waris Punjab De. He was arrested from Moga's Rode village after he and his supporters on February 23, 2023, staged a protest at the Ajnala police station and clashed with police personnel in an attempt to free one of his aides, who was taken into custody for making inflammatory and pro-Khalistan statements.

His detention has been extended twice, once in April 2024 and for the second time in April 2025, since he was taken into custody in 2023.

After the latest extension of his detention in April 2025, the pro-Khalistani leader moved to the Supreme Court. (ANI)

