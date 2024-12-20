New Delhi [India], December 20 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Friday ruled that no tax will be levied on the Delhi-Noida Direct (DND) flyway for commuters and dismissed an appeal of Noida Toll Bridge Corporation Limited (NTBCL) against 2016 order of the Allahabad High Court.

A bench headed by Justice Surya Kant said the Noida Authority could not delegate toll collection to NTBCL, as the company had already recouped its project costs.

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh Shocker: Dead Body Delivered in Parcel to Woman in West Godavari District, Probe Underway.

The bench said that Noida "overstepped its authority" by delegating its power to levy toll on the company and that there was "unjust enrichment of the company at the cost of the public".

Noida Toll Bridge Co., the concessionaire for the Delhi-Noida-Direct (DND) flyway, had approached the apex court against a High Court order quashing toll or user fee collection from vehicles on it.

Also Read | Indore: Woman Gang-Raped by Social Media ‘Friend’, His 4 Aides on Pretext of Meeting in Madhya Pradesh; All Accused Awarded 20 Years Imprisonment.

The Allahabad High Court in its 2016 had prohibited toll collection on the 9.2-kilometre-long DND flyway and struck down the concessionaire agreement

The High Court's ruling had come on a PIL filed by the Federation of Noida Resident Welfare Association. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)