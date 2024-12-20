Indore, December 20: A court in Madhya Pradesh recently sentenced five people to 20 years imprisonment after finding them guilty in a gang rape case. The Court special judge Anita Singh sent the sentence to the five accused after they were convicted in a gang rape case. The alleged gang rape occurred in 2020 when the victim went to meet a man whom she befriended on social media.

According to a report in FPJ, the victim, who was a divorcee, allegedly received texts on her WhatsApp from different numbers. Following this, she developed a friendship with the said person. Later, the two had an argument post which the woman blocked the man's number. On June 1, 202, the victim received a call from the person who apologised to her. Indore Shocker: Man Held for Raping 40-Year-Old Mentally Ill Woman While She Was Walking Alone on Road.

During the call, the accused also told the woman that he wanted to meet her at a place behind Aurobindo Hospital. The next day, the woman reached the place to meet the man. When she arrived, she saw the accused with four others. They allegedly pulled her inside a car and raped her. After which, the allowed the victim to go.

Once home, the victim approached the police and registered a complaint against them. Acting on her complaint, the police traced and arrested the accused. During the trial, the case was argued by district public prosecution officer Sanjeev Srivastava. It is learned that the victim is a 24-year-old woman who was married to a man five years back. Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Woman Marries 2 Men Through Court Marriage During 2-Month Period in Balaghat, Later Decides To Stay With Second Husband.

Police also found that the woman had a son with her husband but later divorced him. She was living with her son at her parent's house.

