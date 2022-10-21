New Delhi, Oct 21 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Friday stayed a Madhya Pradesh High Court judgement ordering a CBI probe into the affairs of all nursing colleges in the state that came into existence in 2017 and onwards.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Uday Umesh Lalit and Justice Bela M Trivedi was hearing an appeal of Gwalior-based nursing institution, Preston College, against the orders of the Madhya Pradesh High Court bench of Gwalior.

The apex court took note of the submission that a committee, consisting of 10 members, was appointed by the Madhya Pradesh Nursing Council for carrying out inspection of about 271 nursing colleges in the state as per the order passed on January 24, 2022.

The panel examined whether such institutions were validly granted recognition to run them or not and cleared 201 of them.

Seventy colleges were not cleared by the committee, which said they did not follow the recognition rules of 2019.

The counsel for the college, which was cleared by the panel, told the apex court that the high court was not justified in ordering an investigation by the CBI into the affairs of every single nursing college in the state from 2017 onwards.

"Issue notice returnable on November, 29, 2022. Pending further consideration, the effect and the operation of the judgement/order under challenge shall remain stayed," the apex court ordered.

