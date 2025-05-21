New Delhi [India], May 21 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to hear a plea against the Bombay High Court order, which had refused to grant a stay on constructing a passenger jetty and terminal facilities near the Gateway of India.

A bench of Chief Justice of India BR Gavai and Justice Augustine George Masih posted the matter for hearing next week after counsel appearing for residents mentioned the plea for urgent hearing.

They have challenged the May 7 High Court's order by which it had refused to stay the construction of a passenger jetty and terminal facilities near the Radio Club in Colaba.

The Clean and Heritage Colaba Residents Association had filed a petition in the High Court against the state government and the Maharashtra Maritime Board (MMB) decision to construct the jetty.

The association had challenged the project and the clearances granted to it by various authorities. It also raised concerns about a seaside wall on the footpath of PJ Ramchandani Marg in Colaba, which was being broken for the jetty.

The state government had told the High Court that the wall would not be brought down before June 20, and the High Court then posted the matter for hearing on June 16. Meanwhile, the association again moved the court, stating that a piling barge was brought to the promenade, and sought an interim stay on the work until the petition is heard.

The state government had said that the project was of public interest and that piling work was essential. The High Court then noted that it was not inclined to continue the work at this stage since the project was in the public interest. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)