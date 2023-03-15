New Delhi [India], March 15 (ANI): The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) on Wednesday decided to call off its Special General Body Meeting to vote on resolutions against senior advocates which was scheduled on March 16.

The SCBA has taken the decision in an emergent meeting of the executive committee held on Wednesday.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Fearing Getting Killed Over Illicit Relationship, 'Drunk' Airforce Sergeant Shoots Friend Dead in Unnao.

Former Attorney General KK Venugopal has urged the Supreme Court Bar Association to withdraw its resolution.

In a letter written to Senior Advocate and President of Supreme Court Bar Association Vikas Singh, Venugopal said that passing of these resolutions may result in creating two factions in the Bar, which may permanently sour the peaceful relationship which exists today amongst the members of the Bar.

Also Read | H3N2 Scare: No Holidays for Schools in Tamil Nadu, Says Health Minister Ma Subramanian.

Taking into consideration of the letter written by Venugopal and other various lawyers, Senior Advocate Vikas Singh, who is president of SCBA has requested the Members of SCBA to not precipitate the issue further of calling for a General Body Meeting for Resolution.

"The Executive Committee of SCBA keeping in view the letter of K.K. Venugopal addressed to the undersigned (SCBA President Vikas Singh) and in the larger interest of the Bar, has authorized the undersigned to write a letter to the Bar regarding the decision of the Executive Committee to recall the Notice for the General Body Meeting," the communication said.

"The Chief Justice of India has acceded to the request made by the undersigned alongwith the Executive Committee on 2nd March 2023 and has constituted a Special Bench comprising the Chief Justice of India, Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Justice P.S. Narasimha to hear the Writ Petition filed by SCBA pertaining to allocation of land for construction of lawyers' chamber on 17 March 2023 as item 301 at 10:30 am," it said.

"In view there of, Resolution 'A' stands fulfilled and thus the Executive Committee of SCBA has decided to call-of the Special General Body Meeting which was to be held on Thursday, 16th March, 2023 at 4:00 pm in the Supreme Court Lawns with regard to Resolution," the communication said.

The Executive Committee of SCBA, however, expects that any member of the Bar may refrain from making any statement contrary to the larger interest of the Bar, diluting the stand taken by the elected representatives of the Bar i.e., the Executive Committee of SCBA.

The Executive Committee of SCBA in its meeting held on March 6 had decided that some resolutions that to be put up for consideration before Special General Body on March 16.

Among them was expressing solidarity with the stand taken by the SCBA President relating to Chambers construction issue in the newly allotted land and will consider to issue appropriate Show Cause Notice to the concerned members, who have later apologised to CJI and demanding their explanation. Senior Advocates Kapil Sibal and NK Kaul has apologised to the CJI DY Chandrachud for Vikas Singh's statements later in the court.

Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud on Friday skipped the 'Holi Milan' event organised by the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) where he was invited as tthe chief guest.

On March 2, there was a heated exchange of words as the Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud lost his calm at the Supreme Court Bar Association president Vikas Singh while hearing a land allotment matter relating to lawyers' chambers on Thursday.

An exchange of words was witnessed when the SCBA President stressed for listing a matter before a bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud.

SCBA President Vikas Singh had apprised the court that they are struggling to get the matter listed for the last six months.

When the SCBA President had urged for listing the matter, he had also said that they have to take it to the judge's residence if the matter did not get listed.

CJI Chandrachud had lost his temper and asked the senior lawyer, is this a way to behave. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)