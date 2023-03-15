Chennai, March 15: Tamil Nadu Health Minister, Ma Subramanian on Wednesday announced that there will not be any holidays for students up to Class 9 in the state due to the H3N2 scare.

Talking to reporters after neighbouring Puducherry declared a holiday for students upto Class 8 due to the increase in H3N2 cases, he said that the incidence of H3N2 cases was not high in Tamil Nadu and rumours must not be spread. H3N2 Virus Outbreak in India: More Patients Reporting Pneumonia-Like Conditions, Ear Fullness.

He said that people with fever and influenza must isolate themselves and asked people to wear masks and to keep a safe distance from others. The minister also called upon the people to maintain Covid protocol in the state and said that rumours should not be spread about the incidence of the viral fever. H3N2 Scare: Cough and Cold Cases Up by 40%, Say NCR Docotors As They Prepare for Influenza Virus.

The Tamil Nadu State Public Health Department has also asked people to wear masks and to keep safe distances. The Health Department has also directed the district administrations to closely monitor the increasing cases of fever in their respective districts and to keep a tab on it.

