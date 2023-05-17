Jaipur, May 17 (PTI) Rajasthan Public Health and Engineering Minister Mahesh Joshi Wednesday said school curriculum should include lessons on water conservation to create awareness among children from an early age.

The PHED and groundwater departments will prepare study material on water conservation and better water management and send a proposal to the school education department, Joshi said during a programme here.

The minister added that the young generation should be encouraged to participate in water conservation. Hailing the water conservation practice of the villagers in desert areas like Jaisalmer and Barmer, Joshi said residents of urban areas should follow suit.

Despite the adverse geographical conditions of the state, the Rajasthan government has done commendable work in the Jal Jeevan Mission with 40.68 lakh tap water connections, the minister said, adding that the parameters to track the progress of the mission are not suitable for every state.

The Rajasthan government has provided despite the odd conditions, he said.

