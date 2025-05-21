Yavatmal, May 20 (PTI) A 23-year-old principal of a school was arrested for allegedly killing her teacher husband by poisoning him as she was fed up with his alcohol addiction in Yavatmal district, police said on Wednesday.

The accused, identified as Nidhi Deshmukh, allegedly dumped the body of her husband, Shantanu Deshmukh (32), in a forest area on the May 13 night with the help of three minor students after committing the crime, and later set it afire on May 14 in a bid to destroy evidence, police stated.

The accused is the principal of Sunrise English School in Yavatmal, while the deceased was a teacher at the same school.

The investigation was launched after police received information about a half-burnt body on May 15, a release stated.

Some locals told police that a person from Darwa Road had been missing for some days. Subsequently, the body was identified by friends of the victim.

Police claimed Nidhi had admitted to having killed her husband by poisoning him as she was fed up with his addiction to alcohol and physical abuse.

She was arrested on May 19, while three minor students were detained for questioning on May 20.

