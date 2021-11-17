Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 17 (ANI): Noida administration on Wednesday said that schools, colleges and other educational institutions will remain closed till further orders due to an increase in air pollution.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) dropped from 'very poor' category to 'severe category' in the city on Wednesday.

Also Read | Jammu And Kashmir: 3 Terrorists Killed in Encounter with Security Forces in Kulgam.

"Due to increasing air pollution, schools, colleges and all other educational institutions will remain closed till further notice," Gautam Buddh Nagar District Magistrate Suhas LY told ANI.

He said that online classes will continue in all the institutions and the officials will monitor the air quality on regular basis.

Also Read | Guru Nanak Jayanti 2021: 28 Indian Sikh Pilgrims Arrive in Pakistan Via Kartarpur Corridor on 1st Day of Its Reopening.

As per SAFAR bulletin, Noida's AQI stood at 479 on Wednesday morning.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)