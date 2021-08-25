Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], August 25 (ANI): The Himachal Pradesh government has decided to further extend the closure of schools in the state till September 4, informs State Education Minister Govind Singh Thakur on Tuesday.

He also elaborated on the filling up of the 4,000 vacant posts of different categories of teachers.

Thakur further said that "The Himachal Pradesh government has also decided to fill up 4,000 posts of different categories of teachers including 820 posts of drawing teachers and 870 posts of physical education teacher posts in the Education Department".

"Out of these 4000 posts, 2640 posts of teachers would be filled in Elementary Education Department," he added.

"1360 posts in Higher Education Department would be filled up on a contract basis to ensure quality education to the students nearer to their homes," the education minister said.

Meanwhile, the state has reported 281 new COVID19 cases, 253 recoveries, and 4 deaths in the last 24 hours.

The state has recorded 2,054 active cases, total positive cases stand at 2,12,260 and the total death toll in the state due to disease is 3,562. (ANI)

