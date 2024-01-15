Schools in the national capital reopen with revised timings due to cold

New Delhi [India], January 15 (ANI): Schools in the national capital reopened in the physical learning mode for all classes, including nursery, KG and primary classes on Monday with the revised timings of 9:00 am-2:00 pm.

"Winters are challenging. There is fog in the morning. That is why our timing has been revised from 8:00 am to 9:00 am", said a student, Kashish Tanwar.

"We are wearing multiple layers of clothes. It is difficult to reach schools and due to fog school timing has been revised to 9:00 am", said another student, Shifa.

Palak, a student highlights how it is difficult for her to get up early in the winter.

"It is difficult to wake up in the morning. It is our first day when schools reopened at 9:00 am."

Another student Nandini elaborated on how it is difficult for students who reside in areas far from school.

"It is challenging to come to schools, especially for those who come from far distances. Due to fog, it takes even more time than what it usually takes to reach school."

Earlier last week, Delhi Education Minister Atishi announced the closure of Delhi schools from nursery to class 5, starting from January 8 to 12, keeping in mind the severe fog conditions.

Meanwhile, as the chilling weather condition intensifies, the education department of Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar has announced the closure of schools from nursery to standard 8 until January 16.

District Level Officer in the Department of Basic Education Rahul Pawar said, "In wake of dense fog, low visibility and cold wave in the district, all schools from nursery to standard 8 would remain closed till January 16 and the order should be followed strictly.

The national capital shivered in the cold weather, with the minimum temperature recorded at Delhi's Safdarjung at 3.3 degrees Celsius on Monday morning.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Fog conditions observed (at 0830 hours IST of today): Dense to Very Dense fog reported over isolated pockets over Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar of Punjab; Dense fog reported in some parts of Haryana & Chandigarh;

Visibility was recorded as 'zero for the first time this winter season in Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, Patiala, Ambala, Chandigarh, Palam, Safdarjung (New Delhi), Bareilly, Lucknow, Bahraich, Varanasi, Prayagraj, and Tezpur. (ANI)

