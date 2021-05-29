New Delhi, May 29 (PTI) A 34-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly committing burglary at a house in north Delhi's Inderlok area when the owners were in hospital for COVID-19 treatment, police said on Saturday.

Police have also arrested a 24-year-old man for allegedly buying stolen jewellery from the prime accused Azad.

The victim, his wife and father were admitted to a hospital for COVID-19 treatment when the burglary took place at their house on April 28. Just a few days ago, he had lost his mother to the viral disease, police said.

Azad worked as a scrap dealer in Delhi's Tri Nagar area. While roaming in the area, he kept an eye on the houses where burglary can be committed, they said.

The police said gold jewellery, silver utensils, silver coins, costly wrist watches, Rs, 1.5 lakh cash and antique currency worth of Rs 10,000 were among the items found stolen from the house, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Anto Alphonse said, "On the basis of local intelligence and secret information, Azad was apprehended and some of the stolen items were recovered from the rented house of the accused in Tri Nagar."

Azad sold some of the stolen gold items and wrist watches to Shahzad, a resident of Meerut, for Rs 59,000, the officer said, adding Shahzad has also been arrested and the rest of the stolen items were recovered from him.

