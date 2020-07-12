Tirupati, July 12 (PTI): A 45-year-old journalist working for a Telugu TV channel died of COVID-19 in a hospital here on Sunday, an official of the hospital said.

The scribe with fever and breathing problems was admitted to the facility designated as a COVID-19 centre on Saturday evening and tested positive for the virus, the official said.

The bereaved family was taken to an isolation ward, the official added.

Andhra Pradesh Ministers P Ramachandra Reddy and K Narayana Swamy and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu condoled the death of the journalist.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)