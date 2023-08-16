New Delhi [India], August 16 (ANI): The Sub Division Magistrate Jyoti Maurya on Wednesday moved Delhi High Court seeking direction to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and others to delete the news, scenes, audio, video, fake news, ugly songs in question immediately from all media and social media platforms including YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, etc.

The plea has been moved through Advocate Satyam Singh seeks directions to news channels not to share any content against the petitioner/Jyoti Maurya and to set up their internal complaint redressal mechanism and ensure prior consent from the person before releasing any content, news, songs, video, images or views related to personal life in the public domain or social media.

His lawyer while talking to ANI, said a misleading campaign is going against his client Jyoti Maurya on YouTube. Vulgar songs have been made against her which affected her personal life and violated her legal rights. She has school-going two daughters also.

Recently, the story of Jyoti Maurya and her husband Alok Verma's marriage dispute went viral on media and Social Media. Husband Alok Maurya alleged that she was having an affair with the commandant of the Home Guard posted in Noida.

Petitioner stated that she has a fundamental right to privacy, which includes the right to keep personal and intimate matters private and free from unwarranted intrusion. Publishing personal information, messages, and recordings on social media without the petitioner's consent violates this right and causes significant distress and harm to the petitioner.

It further stated that, despite the registration of FIR no effective steps have been taken by the Police authorities, and the petitioner’s husband is giving interviews in the media and on social media several fake news, articles, and videos are being circulated continuously.

The content being circulated on social media is defamatory and harassing in nature. It includes derogatory language, abusive posts, and false allegations aimed at tarnishing the petitioner's reputation and character. Such actions not only cause emotional trauma but also endanger the petitioner's personal and professional life, the plea added. (ANI)

