Sambhal (UP), Jul 28 (PTI) A sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) will pass judgement in a case related to alleged unauthorised construction of a house by Samajwadi Party's Sambhal MP Ziaur Rahman Barq on August 11

The case pertains to the construction of a house in the Deepa Sarai locality of Sambhal without obtaining an approved map.

A notice was issued to Barq by the SDM of the regulated area on December 5 last year, followed by several reminders, officials said.

According to SDM Vikas Chandra, Barq was given multiple opportunities to submit a revised building map after objections were raised.

He said the revised map was to be submitted by the MP's lawyer for which he was given sufficient opportunity.

"He (Barq) was informed on two occasions -- on June 26 and July 8 -- to submit the revised map. But even today the revised map has not been submitted. The file has been reserved for the order which will be passed on August 11," the SDM said.

On July 22, the case could not be heard due to lawyers abstaining from work.

