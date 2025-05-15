Jammu, May 15 (PTI) Security forces launched a search operation following reports of suspected movement in a forest area of Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district, officials said.

Acting on information that a woman spotted two suspected persons in Bhaga area of the district Wednesday night, a joint search operation was launched in the forest belt, they said.

Also Read | Famous Birthdays on May 15: Madhuri Dixit, Andy Murray, Zara Tindall and Ousmane Dembele - Know About Celebrities and Influential Figures Born on May 15.

The operation is being carried out by the a joint team security forces with aerial support, they said.

Authorities are conducting thorough security measures to ensure the area's safety.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, May 15, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Thursday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

Security forces also continued their search operation in Kathua district for the second day after a woman reported suspicious movement of two persons on Wednesday, officials said.

The joint search operation by police and paramilitary forces was underway in Gaghwal and its adjoining areas, they said.

A local woman told police that two persons wearing army uniforms came to her home and asked for water before leaving, saying they were returning to their “camp,” the officials said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)