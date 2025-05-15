Mumbai, May 15: The highly anticipated Bodoland Lottery Result (Assam State Lottery Sambad Result) of Thursday, May 15, 2025, will be out shortly. Organised by the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC), this government-sanctioned lottery is among the most sought-after daily lotteries in Assam. The Bodoland Lottery Result is announced thrice a day at 12 PM, 3 PM, and 7 PM, and are available on the official portal bodolotteries.com. Visit this website to access the list of winners in Thursday's lucky draw and their ticket numbers.

The Bodoland Lottery provides players with numerous opportunities every day to claim handsome cash rewards. Rivalling this is the popularity of other state lotteries such as Day Thangam, Evening Thangam, Singam, Kuil, Rosa, Deer, and Swarnalaxmi. With a simple, pop-up-free interface, the official website guarantees a hassle-free and seamless experience when checking results. Whether you're a frequent player or looking to try your luck for the first time, your lucky day may have finally arrived today. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for May 15, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

When and Where To Check Bodoland Lottery Result (Assam State Lottery Sambad Result)

The Bodoland Lottery results are announced daily at 12 PM, 3 PM, and 7 PM, and participants can visit the official website, bodolotteries.com, to access the complete list of winners and ticket numbers. The results are provided in user-friendly PDF format, making it easy to check your numbers without the distraction of ads or cluttered pages. Download the latest Bodoland Lottery Result in PDF on May 15, 2025, and find out if luck has favoured you today. Shillong Teer Results Today, May 15 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Currently, lottery games are legally allowed and regulated in a minimum of 13 Indian states, such as Assam, Kerala, Maharashtra, West Bengal, and Nagaland. State lotteries conduct several draws on a daily and weekly basis, providing individuals with plenty of chances to test their luck.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 15, 2025 11:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).