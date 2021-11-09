Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 9 (ANI): Secretary of Tourism and Culture, Sarmad Hafeez on Monday appealed to the film fraternity of the country to renew its decades' "old romance" with Jammu and Kashmir even as he pitched for making the union territory as the premier shooting destination of India, said an official statement.

The national level Film Tourism Symposium was organized jointly by the Ministries of Tourism, Information and Broadcasting on Monday evening in Mumbai.

Also Read | Dengue Outbreak in Delhi: Total Caseload Mounts Over 2,700, Death Toll Reaches 9 in The National Capital.

While attending the event, the Tourism Secretary dwelt in detail on the long and age-old relationship Jammu and Kashmir has had with Bollywood and other film platforms of the country.

He also reminded the film industry of its warm and affectionate relationship with the union territory which the people of the Jammu and Kashmir so fondly recall. Further, he appealed to the members of the film world to take up this thread of warm relationship forward and start re-visiting Jammu and Kashmir in good numbers for shooting, read an official statement.

Also Read | Padma Shri Awards 2021: From Karan Johar to Kangana Ranaut, List of B-Town Celebs Honoured by President Ram Nath Kovind with the Prestigious Accolade.

Asking the film fraternity to partner with the union territory administration in this regard, Sarmad Hafeez said, "The Government has recently put in place a comprehensive Film Policy by which film shooting and production in Jammu and Kashmir has been institutionalized and incentivized."

In a detailed presentation about the Film Policy, he outlined the thrust areas and scope for working on film projects in Jammu and Kashmir.

A total of nine states and union territories, namely Jammu and Kashmir, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Goa and Maharashtra were present on the occasion to showcase the initiatives undertaken by them towards ease of filming as well as the opportunities available in their jurisdictions.

On the occasion, several Bollywood producers shared their experiences of Kashmir and said that they have a special love for the place. They assured of their support in turning to the union territory for shooting again, the statement added.

Apart from officials of Tourism, Information and Broadcasting ministries, the Producer Trade Associations and Film Chambers of Commerce from across the country participated in the symposium. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)