Bhubaneswar, Nov 29 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said security agencies should focus on emerging security challenges along the eastern border, immigration and trends in urban policing.

Inaugurating the annual DGPs/IGPs conference here, which will discuss a host of emerging national security challenges, including counter-terrorism and left-wing extremism, Shah also congratulated the police leadership for the smooth conduct of the 2024 general elections and the seamless rollout of the three new criminal laws.

The focus should be on emerging security challenges along the eastern border, immigration and trends in urban policing, Shah was quoted as saying in an official release.

The home minister's statement bears significance as India's eastern neighbour Bangladesh has seen unrest following the ouster of its then prime minister Sheikh Hasina and an interim administration taking charge in August.

There have been reports of attacks on Hindus and other minorities in Bangladesh, an issue New Delhi has raised strongly with Dhaka.

Shah expressed satisfaction at the significant achievements leading to improvement in the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir, the northeast and states affected by left-wing extremism.

The home minister said the three new criminal laws have transformed the ethos of the country's criminal justice system from punishment-oriented to justice-oriented. He emphasised that the spirit of the new laws is rooted in Indian tradition.

Shah also called for taking the initiative towards a zero-tolerance strategy against terrorism.

"Under the leadership of PM Modi, Bharat is building its police force as an apparatus capable of both securing the nation against new-age challenges and addressing the root causes of crime and terrorism.

"The DGPs/IGPs conference serves as a knowledge-sharing platform to fortify policing in every state through collaboration," he said.

The 59th three-day DGPs/IGPs conference will also be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and provide a platform for senior police officers to freely discuss and debate diverse national security-related issues besides various operational, infrastructural and welfare-related problems faced by the police.

In the next two days of the conference, the top brass of police leadership would chalk out a roadmap to counter existing and emerging national security challenges, including left-wing extremism, coastal security, narcotics, cybercrime and economic security.

The Prime Minister's Office said the three-day conference will include deliberations on critical components of national security, including counter-terrorism, left-wing extremism, coastal security, new criminal laws and narcotics.

Its deliberations will include formulation and sharing of professional practices and processes in tackling challenges relating to crime control and law-and-order management, besides internal security threats.

"The prime minister not only listens attentively to all contributions but also fosters an environment of open and informal discussions, allowing for the emergence of new ideas.

"This year, some unique features have also been added to the conference. The entire day is being effectively utilised starting from a yoga session, business session, break-out sessions and thematic dining tables," the PMO said in a statement.

This will also provide senior police officials with a valuable opportunity to present their perspectives and suggestions to PM Modi on critical policing and internal security matters that impact the country, it added.

The prime minister will be present for the remaining two days of the conference and deliver the concluding address on Sunday.

Around 250 officers in the rank of DGP and IGP will physically attend the conference while more than 200 others are participating in it virtually.

Sources said many officers have been tasked with delivering presentations on specific subjects such as counter-terrorism, online fraud, cross-border terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, activities of pro-Khalistani groups and left-wing extremism, among others.

The conference also provides an opportunity to identify tangible action points and monitor their progress, which are presented before the prime minister every year.

The event is the culmination of extensive deliberations involving police and intelligence officers from district, state and national levels on identified themes, sources said.

Best practices from states and Union territories under each of the themes will be presented at the conference so that states can learn from each other.

Since 2014, the prime minister has taken a keen interest in the DGP conference. Free-flowing thematic discussions over breakfast, lunch and dinner have also been planned for this year's conference.

This will provide an opportunity for senior police officials to share their views and recommendations on key policing and internal security issues affecting the country with the prime minister.

Till 2013, the annual meet was held in New Delhi. The following year, after Modi came to power, a decision was taken to organise the event, organised by the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Intelligence Bureau, outside the national capital.

Accordingly, the conference was organised at Guwahati in 2014, Dhordo in the Rann of Kutch in 2015, National Police Academy in Hyderabad in 2016, BSF Academy in Tekanpur in 2017, Kevadiya in 2018, IISER, Pune in 2019, at police headquarters, Lucknow, in 2021, at the National Agricultural Science Complex, Pusa, Delhi in 2023, and Jaipur in January 2024.

Before 2014, the deliberations largely focused on national security matters. Since 2014, these conferences have a twin focus on national security as well as core policing issues, including prevention and detection of crime, community policing, law and order and improving the police's image, among others.

Earlier, the conference was Delhi-centric with officers coming together only for the meet.

Residing on the same premises over two to three days has served to build a heightened sense of unity among officers of all cadres and organisations since 2014, an official added.

Direct interaction of the police's top brass with the head of government has resulted in a convergence of views on crucial challenges faced by the country and the emergence of doable recommendations, sources said.

