Kolkata, Aug 14 (PTI) With the COVID-19 situation having improved in Bengal, the state government, after a gap of two years, has decided to allow common people to witness the Independence Day proceedings at Red Road here even as the Met office predicted heavy rain over the next two days.

The TMC government is set to to showcase some of its popular welfare schemes, such as Kanayshree, Lakshmir Bhandar, Swasthya Sathi, on the tableaus that would be taken out as part of the parade, a senior bureaucrat said.

“After seeking advices from experts and conducting reviews, we have decided to allow common people at Monday's Independence Day parade. Seating arrangements have been made keeping in mind COVID protocol,” the bureaucrat told PTI.

A senior police officer said the administration has also made all forms of preparations across the state to prevent any untoward incident during the 75th Independence Day celebrations.

Security arrangements have been upped across the city, especially in the Red Road area, where Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and other important dignitaries will be present, the senior officer said.

Around 1,200 policemen will be deployed at Red Road, which has been divided into three zones.

“There will be quick response teams, special police officers in the rank of DCs and joint commissioner of police at the venue. Drones will also be employed to keep a watch on the venue,” he said, adding that checks have been intensified in and around the metropolis.

