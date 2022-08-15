Kolkata, Aug 15 (PTI) Security has been tightened in all eastern and northeastern states of India in the wake of the Independence Day celebrations, as people gear up to take part in various events organised on the occasion in almost every street and alley.

Administration and police across states have been put on high alert to ensure that no untoward incident comes in the way of the celebrations.

In Assam, a multilayer security has been put in place across parade grounds and other sensitive places after banned militant groups ULFA(I) and NSCN called for a "boycott" of Independence Day programmes and a "total shutdown" in five states of the northeast, a top police officer said.

The Assam Police officer told PTI that they have information of some movements of insurgent groups in a few districts, mostly along the inter-state border with Arunachal Pradesh.

"We have got inputs of militant movements in a few districts, mostly in Upper Assam along the inter-state border with Arunachal. District SPs have been asked to deploy a multi-layered security system in and around the parade grounds in the state," he said on the condition of anonymity.

Seven armed militants of the banned People's Liberation Army (PLA) have been arrested from different parts of Manipur ahead of Independence Day.

According to Thoubal district Superintendent of Police H Jogeshchandra, the Assam Rifles had inputs about a “plot”, targeting government installations and security forces with explosives.

In West Bengal, the state government, after a gap of two years, has allowed common people to witness the Independence Day function at Red Road in Kolkata.

Around 1,200 policemen will be deployed at Red Road, with drones in operation to keep a close watch on the situation, a senior police officer in Kolkata said.

As many as 15 platoons (each comprising 30 personnel) have been engaged to keep a close watch on Exhibition Ground in Odisha's capital Bhubaneswar, where Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is scheduled to attend the main function.

The BJD government has restricted public participation, citing the pandemic.

Similar security arrangements have also been made in Bihar, Jharkhand and other northeast states.

