Bijapur (Chhattisgarh) [India], May 3 (ANI): Security forces recovered and defused a 3 kg Directional improvised explosive device (IED) from Bijapur's Basaguda on Wednesday, said police.

The IED was recovered at a spot between Murdanda and Timapur Camp under Basaguda Police Station at 01:30 during a de-mining operation by the team of CARIPU 168V Battalion and BDS Bijapur, said police further.

IED was planted by the Maoists on the roadside footpath targeting the security forces which was later deactivated on the spot by BDS Bijapur team safely.

On April 26, 10 DRG personnel and a civilian driver were killed after Maoists had triggered an IED blast on Aranpur road in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada.

During the investigation it came to light that IED was planted by Naxals at least two months ago through a 'foxhole mechanism', Bastar Police said. According to the police, the Naxals had planted the IED beneath the road by digging a tunnel through a 'foxhole mechanism' which is a style of digging tunnel because of which it became undetectable.

"De-mining is done on the said road from time to time. Prima-facie it appears that the IED was planted far below the road through 'foxhole mechanism' (a style of digging tunnel) due to which it could not be detected during the de-mining exercise," the police said.

Initial investigation revealed that the IED was planted around one-and-half or two months back by digging a tunnel roadside and the wire connected to it was hidden 2-3 inches beneath the ground, the police said. Based on the investigation findings, police have registered an offence against naxal cadres including Chaitu, Deva, Mangtu, Ransai, Jailal, Baman, Some, Rakesh, Bhima and others under Sections 147, 148, 149, 307, 302, under Arms Act, UAPA Act and other acts, said Bastar Police.

As per the departmental provision and the government's policy for the victim of Naxalism, compassionate appointment, financial assistance and other facilities will be provided to the victims' families in the coming days, the police said. (ANI)

