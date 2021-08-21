New Delhi, Aug 21 (PTI) A 60-year-old man working as a private security guard was electrocuted to death on Saturday in east Delhi's Anand Vihar area, police said.

The guard, Suresh Chand Gupta, was found in a pool of water that had formed following heavy rains in the capital.

The police received a call about the guard being electrocuted. They rushed to the spot where they found Gupta, a resident of Pratap Nagar in Saboli here, lying upside down in a pool of water. Eye witnesses said he was electrocuted, officials said.

The BSES and the crime team was called to the spot. It was found that the electric cable which was attached to the guard room from the nearby pole had fallen into the water. The man died due to electric shock, a senior police officer said.

He was employed with the Escort Detective Security Service, which has its office at Ashok Nagar here, police said.

The body was sent to Hegdewar Hospital for further examination and later shifted to Sabji Mandi mortuary for post-mortem which will be conducted on Sunday. Legal action is being taken, police said.

