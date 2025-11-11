Security check up being done at Badrinath Dhami (Photo/BKTC)

Chamoli (Uttarakhand) [India], November 11 (ANI): Security arrangements at the Badrinath Dham have been strengthened and intensive checking was conducted in and around Shri Badrinath and Shri Kedarnath temple premises as part of heightened security measures in the wake of the Delhi blast.

Shri Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC) discussed the security measures with Chamoli Superintendent of Police Surjeet Singh Panwar, according to a release.

Security checks, carried out under the supervision of the Temple Committee and the Chamoli district police administration, continued from morning till evening. Thorough checking of the belongings of devotees, vehicles, and residential areas was conducted. Security personnel have been directed to remain extra vigilant in the temple premises, market areas, and parking zones.

BKTC stated that the safety of devotees is the top priority of both the government and the committee.

It was informed that for better coordination between the committee and the administration, a security system has been put in place to handle any emergency situation.

Continuous monitoring is underway through CCTV cameras, and joint security teams of police and temple staff are deployed on duty, the release stated.

Chief Executive Officer Vijay Prasad Thapliyal said that security personnel have been assigned round-the-clock duty. Devotees have also been urged to immediately inform the authorities if they notice any suspicious object or person.

With the enhanced security arrangements, devotees are feeling safe and regular worship rituals are continuing peacefully, the release said. (ANI)

