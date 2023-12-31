Jamshedpur, Dec 31 (PTI) The East Singhbhum district administration has made adequate security arrangements for New Year celebrations, a police officer said.

Senior superintendent of police Kishore Kaushal and superintendent of police (City) Mukesh Kumar Lunayat on Sunday conducted a foot patrolling at Bistupur, Golmuri, Telco, Sakchi and Sitaramdera police station areas to take stock of security preparedness.

The SSP directed police officials to be vigilant and initiate action against law breakers during new year celebrations.

The senior officials also visited the composite control room (CCR) and checked CCTV camera footage of different areas of the city.

The SSP instructed Tiger Mobile personnel and special motorcycle squad to be on alert.

In his new year greetings, deputy commissioner Manjunath Bhajantri said adequate police force has been deployed across the district to ensure law and order.

"We have deployed sufficient number of magistrates and police personnel to maintain law and order in the district," DC added.

