New Delhi [India], April 4 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party MP Manoj Tiwari on Friday praised the passing of the Waqf Amendment Bill in the Parliament, saying that it is a relief for the country's 140 crore citizens.

Speaking to ANI, Tiwari said, "Today, go to the homes of those people and see their happiness whose lands were wrongly occupied by Waqf. They are people of all religions, and can Congress ever understand the pain of these people? Congress has become blind in appeasement. The passing of the Waqf Bill is a matter of relief for the 140 crore people of the country."

Also Read | PUBG Addiction Claims Life in Patna: Man Dies by Suicide After Wife Objects to Online Gaming Habit in Bihar.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya also praised the passing of the bill, saying it would benefit the welfare and development of poor Muslims in the country.

Speaking to ANI, Maurya said, "For this country, the name of hope is Prime Minister Modi, and the name of despair is the Congress Party, the Gandhi family, Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav, Mamata Banerjee, etc. All of them tried to ensure that no work could be done by the BJP in the interest of Muslims."

Also Read | Davanagere Shocker: Woman Gang Raped in Front of Her 2 Sons in Private Bus in Karnataka; 3 Arrested.

BJP MP Dinesh Sharma also praised the passage of the bill, saying it will significantly change the lives of minorities by ensuring their properties are secure and governed by clear regulations.

"These people (opposition) are scaring the minorities regarding the Waqf Bill. This bill will soon bring a change in the lives of our minority brothers. Their properties will be secure and will function with a set of rules and regulations... The opposition only tries to mislead our minority brothers by showing fear of the BJP," Sharma told ANI.

The Parliament passed the Waqf Amendment Bill 2025 in the early hours of Friday after a marathon and heated debate. Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar said, "Ayes 128 and Noes 95, Absent zero. The Bill is passed." The Mussalman Wakf (Repeal) Bill, 2024, has also been passed in Parliament. Lok Sabha had previously passed the bill. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)