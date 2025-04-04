Patna, April 04: In a tragic incident under the Agamkuan police station limits of Patna, a 25-year-old man, Vikas Kumar Mahto, died by suicide allegedly due to a serious addiction to the online game PUBG. Originally from Delhi, Vikas was living in a rented house in the Chhoti Pahadi area and worked as a laborer. According to family and police sources, Vikas was constantly glued to his mobile phone, neglecting work and household responsibilities due to his obsession with the game.

His wife, Manita, told the police that Vikas had stopped working and was managing household expenses solely through online gaming. The couple often argued over his excessive gaming habits, and Vikas would frequently threaten suicide when confronted. On the day of the incident, during the Chaiti Chhath festival, Manita had gone to visit her aunt, leaving Vikas alone at home. On returning, she discovered that he had hanged himself. Online Gaming Addiction: Teen Boy Consumes Poison As Debts Pile Up Due to Mobile Games Addiction in Uttarakhand, Dies.

The Agamkuan police were informed and reached the scene promptly. They found the body had already been taken down. A forensic science team and a dog squad were summoned, and the body was sent for post-mortem at Nalanda Medical College. Online Gaming Addiction: Engineering Student Stabs Mother to Death After She Stops Him From Playing Online Games in Visakhapatnam; Arrested.

Relatives from Delhi reached Patna upon receiving the news. According to them, Vikas and Manita had a love marriage. Station in-charge Neeraj Pandey confirmed that the preliminary statement points to the gaming addiction as a major cause behind the suicide. Investigations are ongoing from all angles, including the psychological impact of prolonged online gaming.

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.

