New Delhi [India], November 3 (ANI): The Patiala House Court on Monday remanded Faizan alias Prince Gazhi to judicial custody after two days of police custody. He has been arrested by the Special Cell of the Delhi police in connection with the murder of Misbah, an alleged associate of Hashim Baba. Misbah was murdered in Seelampur on the Night of October 30..

Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) Shriya Agarwal remanded Prince Gazhi in judicial custody for 14 days.

He was produced before the court after being in police custody.

On November 1, the court granted two days' custody of Prince to the Special Cell.

The investigation officer (IO) moved an application seeking judicial custody of Faizan, alias Prince Gazhi.

Misbah was murdered in Seelampur. It is alleged that around 15 rounds were fired to kill him. He was alleged to be associated with Hashim Baba, and the assailants are alleged to be associated with the Chainu gang.

Advocates Bhanu Malhotra and MM Khan appeared on behalf of Prince Gazhi.(ANI)

