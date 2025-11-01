New Delhi [India], November 1 (ANI): A Patiala House Court on Saturday granted two days' custody of Faizan alias Prince Gazhi to the Special Cell of the Delhi police in connection with the murder of Misbah, an alleged associate of Hashim Baba. Misbah was shot dead in Seelampur on Thursday night.

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) Siddhanth Sihag granted two days' custody of Prince to the Special Cell of Delhi Police. He was produced before the court after his arrest in an FIR under the Arms Act.

The investigation officer (IO) moved an application seeking four days of custody for Faizan alias Prince Gazhi. The investigation officer also produced a pistol and cartridges recovered from the accused.

Advocates Bhanu Malhotra and MM Khan appeared on behalf of Prince Gazhi.

Police sought the custody of the accused to interrogate Prince Gazhi and to find out the source of the weapon recovered from the accused and other suspects in the crime.

Misbah was murdered in Seelampur. It is alleged that around 15 rounds were fired to kill him. He was alleged to be associated with Hashim Baba, and the assailants are alleged to be associated with the Chainu gang.

Faizan alias Prince Gazhi is to be produced before the court on Monday. (ANI)

