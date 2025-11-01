Bengaluru, November 1: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, commenting on the leadership row and possible power sharing, on Saturday, maintained that with unity between him and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, the Congress won 136 Assembly constituencies in the state in the 2023 elections. Shivakumar's statement came as he interacted with media persons after paying a floral tribute to Goddess Bhuvaneshwari near Vidhana Soudha and receiving the parade salute at the Kannada Rajyotsava celebrations organised for school students at Kanteerava Stadium here.

Questioned about the ‘November Revolution’ and a possible leadership change, Shivakumar, who is also the state Congress President, said: "Only what the Chief Minister and I have spoken about matters; no one else’s words hold any value." Asked whether there was unity between them, he retorted: "It is because of our unity that we won 135 constituencies, later it increased to 136, and now our strength has now increased to 140." His reference was to independent MLAs joining the Congress. Asked if a situation would arise in the future where he would hoist the Rajyotsava flag, he countered: "What do you think I did just now at the stadium?" Congress Government Will Return to Power in 2028, Says Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar.

Talking about opposition to the Bengaluru tunnel project, Shivakumar stated: "I am ready to form a committee on the Tunnel Road project under the leadership of Opposition Leader R. Ashoka. The entry and exit points near Lalbagh will be developed at the location he has suggested." "There is no need for Ashoka to stage a protest. He is from Bengaluru and has been elected from here seven to eight times. He, too, has a responsibility. The committee formed under his leadership can give suggestions and directions to the government. He should also oversee the Tunnel Road project. Whoever names Ashwath Narayan or any others for the committee, they too will be included. We must all work together — and we will"

"On Friday night, I personally visited the Lalbagh area to inspect possible entry points for the Tunnel Road. I am considering alternative routes. There is no need for any concern." Asked about police officers taking selfies with Maharashtra Ekikarana Samiti (MES) members celebrating Black Day on the occasion of Kannada Rajyotsava in Belagavi and providing protection to their protest, Shivakumar said: "We will work towards bringing a change in MES members. In Karnataka, they are functioning as one group or organisation, but they too are Kannadigas." ‘Final Stage of His Political Life’: CM Siddaramaiah’s Son MLC Yathindra Hints at Leadership Transition in Karnataka, Backs Satish Jarkiholi (Watch Video).

"They have entered the Karnataka Legislative Assembly as well. If one wishes to live in Karnataka, one must identify as a Kannadiga. Everyone residing in Karnataka must learn and speak Kannada. Those living in this land must contribute to the growth of the Kannada language. As for other related matters, the Home Minister will have more information and will provide details.”

