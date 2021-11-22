New Delhi, Nov 22 (PTI) Underlining that self-importance should not come in the way of service, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Monday said ovation may infuse enthusiasm but it also leads to arrogance, which is destructive even in favourable conditions.

Speaking at an event organised by the Bharatiya Vikas Parishad here to honour individuals involved in social welfare activities, Bhagwat said service should not be aimed at achieving self-importance.

Also Read | Pune: Hotel Manager Attacked With Sharp-Edged Weapon By Three Men For Refusing To Serve Biryani Free-of-Cost, Case Registered.

"Service should not be aimed at enhancing self-importance. Ovation raises enthusiasm but also leads to arrogance," he said.

Stating that arrogance is destructive even in favourable conditions, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief said one has to be more cautious in a conductive atmosphere.

Also Read | The Stunning Edwina Mountbatten Had at Least 18 Lovers: Report.

Emphasising on the Indian culture and ethos, he said the world is running on the dynamics of materialistic pleasure and consumerism, which needs to be changed.

In India, more importance has always been given to internal peace and value system, Bhagwat said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)