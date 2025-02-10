Bhopal, Feb 10 (PTI) The Military Engineering Services (MES) in collaboration with national and international experts, discussed ways to develop sustainable military infrastructure by adopting new construction technologies at a seminar held in Bhopal on Monday.

The seminar on "Transforming the Indian Army with New Construction Technologies, Green Energy, and Climate-Resilient Infrastructure" was organised at the military station by the Army and Chief Engineer, Bhopal Zone, MES.

The seminar aimed at driving innovation in military infrastructure to enhance sustainability, energy efficiency, and climate adaptability across military installations, an Army official said in a release.

Addressing the seminar, Major General Sharad Kumar Shrivastava, Chief of Staff, Sudarshan Chakra Corps, highlighted the critical need for the Indian armed forces to adopt cutting-edge technologies that ensure mission readiness while reducing dependence on conventional energy sources.

The panel comprised experts from IISD, CDRI, TERI, BMTPC, CROPC, the Ministry of Environment, the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, senior professors from IITs Kanpur and Bombay, the School of Policy and Governance, Startup India players, and key industry leaders.

Three expert panel discussions focused on new construction technologies, innovations in rapid deployment, smart materials, and automation, besides other areas, the official said.

At least 50 military stations participated online, ensuring that the discussions had a broad impact across defence establishments, the official said.

MES is committed to adopting the latest technologies to create the infrastructure that is not only robust and mission-ready but also aligned with global best practices in sustainability, Ishwer Dutt, IDSE, the Chief Engineer, Bhopal Zone of MES, said.

The discussions were attended by senior military officials, engineers, policy-makers, and industry leaders.

The event underscored the role of MES in driving this transformation and ensuring that the Army remains at the forefront of infrastructure innovation, the official said.

The insights from this seminar will play a pivotal role in shaping future policies and implementation of strategies for sustainable military infrastructure, he said, adding that the Army is committed to fostering innovation and ensuring its infrastructure is prepared for the challenges of the future.

