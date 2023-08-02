Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 2 (ANI): The Jammu-Kashmir Academy of Art, Culture, and Languages (JKAACL) recently held a day-long seminar on Punjabi poetry and a cultural program that captivated literature enthusiasts in the region.

JKAACL Secretary Bharat Singh said the event showcased the rich heritage of the Punjabi language and culture, leaving a lasting impression on its participants.

Popinder Singh Paras, Editor, Sheeraza Punjabi, welcomed the gathering of writers and enthusiasts. “The Punjabi language has a unique sweetness and impact, and it’s, therefore, important to hold seminars like these to further popularise and promote Punjabi language, literature, and culture in every region of Jammu and Kashmir,” Paras said.

Harjinder Kour, Principal of Guru Nanak Dev Model High School and Chief Guest at the event, emphasised the need to revive traditional languages for the young generation. “In today’s world, there is more need than ever before to revive traditional languages for the young generation.”

Kour further added, “Our aim is to conduct more seminars in the future, giving more opportunities to youth to showcase their talents.”

Distinguished Punjabi writers S.S. Sodhi, Gurnam Singh Arshi, Damodar Singh, Daljit Singh Paras, Dalbir Kour, Ravinder Kour, Sumanpreet Kour, H. S. Upashak, Kewalpal Singh, Arsdeep Sing, Hussain Shabnam, and Lala Shakir presented their poetry, showcasing the soulful beauty of Punjabi literature and captivating the audience.

Reflecting on the significance of literary and cultural programs, Gurnaam Singh, a senior Punjabi writer, expressed his admiration, “Academy efforts to organize such programs at various places in the region aim to sharpen the skills of the youth who are interested in writing and promote the Punjabi language.”

The event also witnessed the launch of a book titled “Baba Deep Singh Life and Legacy,” penned by Jasbir Singh Sarna, a valuable addition to Punjabi literature.

A vibrant cultural program graced the occasion, featuring the traditional Punjabi folk dance, Gidha. Budding students of Guru Nanak Dev Model High School in Baramulla showcased their talent, adding colour and liveliness to the event.

Conductor Sukhpreet Kour orchestrated the cultural program with finesse, while Sulinder Singh Sodhi, President of Punjabi Sahit Sabha Baramulla, expressed gratitude to the speakers, saying, “The inspiring and informative talks have enriched our understanding of Punjabi heritage. We will continue to organize such events to celebrate our rich cultural heritage.”

The seminar on Punjabi poetry and the cultural program served as a powerful reminder of the need to preserve and promote the cultural diversity and literary richness of the region. Participants left the event with a renewed passion for the Punjabi language and a commitment to nurture the creative spirit among the youth, ensuring a bright future for the vibrant heritage of Punjab. (ANI)

