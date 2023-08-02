New Delhi, Aug 2: The Delhi Traffic Police on Wednesday issued an advisory for commuters regarding the closure of Vikas Marg. The advisory coincides with planned agitations by the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) across the city in protest of communal clashes that occurred in Haryana's Nuh in Mewat after an attack on a religious procession headed to a place of worship on Monday.

"Due to protest at Red Light, Nirman Vihar Metro Stn. Today from 8 a.m. onwards, Vikas Marg to be completely blocked. Commuters coming from

Ghaziabad or by Delhi-Meerut E-way & going towards ITO to take NH-24. Those coming from Vivek Vihar to take Nala Road for ITO," Delhi Traffic Police said on X (previously known as Twitter). Nuh Violence: Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar Suspects 'Conspiracy' Behind Clashes (Watch Video).

Members of Bajrang Dal hold a demonstration

#WATCH | Members of Bajrang Dal hold a demonstration near Delhi's Nirman Vihar metro station after Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) called for a protest against the recent violent clashes in Haryana's Nuh pic.twitter.com/9JocjACiXE — ANI (@ANI) August 2, 2023

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police said that in view of the violence that occurred in some districts of Haryana adjoining Delhi, strict security measures have

been implemented at all sensitive locations in Delhi, and additional police forces deployed where necessary. "Any attempt to harm the security and communal harmony of Delhi will be dealt with firmly," said a senior police official. Gurugram Violence Videos: Work From Home Announced for Private Employees Amid Reports of Arson Day After Nuh Clashes, Authorities Say Situation Under Control.

Om Tuesday, fresh violence was witnessed in Gurugram as several meat shops, scrap shops and furniture repairing shops were attacked at Pataudi Chowk in Khandsa Road, while multiple shanties were set on fire in Sector-70. However, the fire officials claimed that no casualties were reported in any of the incidents.

