India News | Send New Teams to Sensitive Districts to Assist in Augmenting Healthcare System: UP CM to Officials

Lucknow, Jun 12 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a meeting with officials on Friday to review the COVID-19 situation in the state amid efforts to reopen the economy and directed them to send new teams to sensitive districts to inspect, monitor and assist in augmenting the healthcare system.

He said new teams be sent to Agra, Meerut, Firozabad, Moradabad, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Ghaziabad, Kanpur, Jhansi and Basti districts.

Also Read | Health Ministry Guidelines for Hotels Re-Opened Amid COVID-19: Gaming Areas to Remain Closed, Deep Cleaning of Washrooms Mandatory.

Additional Chief Secretary, Home, Awanish Awasthi said the chief minister has asked for including a principal secretary or secretary-level officer and another of of additional director or joint director-level from health department in each team.

Both the officers will re-inspect these districts and monitor the healthcare system so as to improve it further.

Also Read | Chandigarh Suspends Interstate Bus Services Till June 30 Amid Spike in COVID-19 Cases.

Adityanath told the officials to begin a campaign to expedite the developmental schemes in the state which will also provide work to migrant labourers and workers.

He directed all divisional commissioners to visit districts under their divisions along with the district magistrates and review the construction works.

The chief minister said that adequate availability of materials related to construction work at right price should be ensured. This will not only keep the prices under check but the mining for such material will also earn royalty to the state, he said.

At the meeting, Adityanath directed all district magistrates to inspect COVID-19 and non-COVID-19 hospitals and instructed all local bodies to ensure cleanliness in their areas proper monitoring of private testing labs.

In the event of death of any destitute, the last rites should be performed in a proper manner for which the government has made an arrangement of providing Rs 5000, the chief minister said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)