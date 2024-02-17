Thane, Feb 17 (PTI) Thane police on Saturday said the double murder of a senior citizen couple in early January has been solved with the arrest of two persons.

Shamsher Bahadur Ranbaj Singh (68), a security guard, and his wife Meena Singh (65) were found murdered in their flat in Manpada area under Chitalsar police station limits on January 4.

The bodies had strangulation marks and some valuables were missing from their flat.

"We have arrested security guard Nissar Ahmed Kutubdin Shaikh (27) and Rohit Suresh Uttekar (26), who is a ward boy in Kalwa civic hospital. After a probe of nearly a month, we got a lead about Shaikh. We found he used to frequently visit Uttekar's home," said Deputy Commissioner of Police Amarsingh Jadhav.

The two have confessed to killing the couple and robbing their mobile phone and gold jewellery, the DCP said.

Shaikh and Uttekar have been remanded in police custody till February 20.

