Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 15 (ANI): A suspended senior police officer has been arrested and remanded to judicial custody in a sexual harassment case.

The accused, Senthil Kumar, who served as Commandant with the rank of Superintendent of Police in the Tamil Nadu Police 4th Battalion unit in Kovaipudur in Coimbatore, was arrested on Saturday.

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According to police sources, Kumar allegedly harassed women employees and women police personnel working in the battalion and made sexually inappropriate remarks toward them.

Complaints regarding his behaviour had earlier been submitted to senior police officials. Following the complaints, a departmental inquiry was initiated, and Kumar was suspended from service last month.

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The affected women later filed a complaint at the Coimbatore South All Women Police Station. Based on the complaint police registered a case against him under 10 sections, including sexual assault, criminal intimidation, physical assault, outraging the modesty of a woman and misuse of authority.

Police arrested Senthil Kumar and produced him before a court, after which he was remanded to judicial custody.

Earlier this month, the Tamil Nadu Police apprehended a robbery suspect, who allegedly attacked officers during an arrest attempt near Sulur in Coimbatore district on March 6.

The accused, identified as Balamurugan from Sivaganga, was reportedly linked to a series of chain-snatching and robbery incidents targeting college students in Coimbatore's suburban areas, police said.

According to police sources, as a special team closed in on his hideout near Sulur, Balamurugan resisted arrest and attacked Sub-Inspector Yuvaraj with a sickle. In response, Inspector Prem Anand fired at the suspect's right leg in self-defence, allowing the team to overpower and take him into custody.

Later, Balamurugan was subsequently transported to a hospital for medical treatment. District Superintendent of Police Karthikeyan initiated an official inquiry into the incident. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)