New Delhi, Jul 20 (PTI) A senior TV journalist has approached the Delhi Police saying he received threat calls and demanded security, officials said on Wednesday.

According to police, they received a complaint from a leading daily news channel, following which the Special Cell unit has initiated a threat assessment.

This is not the first time the journalist has received such a threat, sources said.

In June 2012, the news channel had filed a police complaint alleging its editor-in-chief was receiving threat calls and messages, following which a case was filed against unknown persons under the Information Technology Act.

According to the complaint, the channel had telecast a programme that month questioning the claims of a godman and allegations raised against him that he conned people by holding religious programmes.

The godman had also participated in the programme to answer the allegations against him.

Shortly after the programme was telecast, the channel claimed that the journalist received "abusive and threatening" calls and text messages from people claiming to be the godman's followers.

