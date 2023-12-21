Kolkata, Dec 21 (PTI) The Union Home Ministry has selected Serampore police station under Chandannagar Police Commissionerate in West Bengal's Hooghly district as one of the best three police stations in the country for 2023, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Thursday.

The trophy will be handed over by the ministry to the officers of the commissionerate at a programme scheduled in New Delhi on January 5, she said.

Also Read | Bihar Shocker: Five Robbers Loot Jewellery Shop in Begusarai, Shoot Employee.

"Proud to announce that Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, has selected our Serampore Police Station (Chandannagar Police Commissionerate) as one of the best three police stations in the entire country for the year 2023," Banerjee wrote on X.

"Union Home Minister will personally hand over the trophy to our officers concerned on 5 January 2024. Kudos to our police fraternity for establishing our impeccable credentials at the national level. Jai Bangla," she added.

Also Read | Delhi Air Pollution: Air Quality Dips to 'Severe' Levels at Several Sites in National Capital.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)