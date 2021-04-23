Jaipur, Apr 23 (PTI) With hospitals in Rajasthan scrambling for oxygen supplies amid a COVID-19 surge, former chief minister Vasundhara Raje on Friday said the state government should set up an oxygen plant in all medical colleges to prevent a similar situation in the future.

She also expressed concern over the spiralling number of coronavirus cases in the state and stressed the need to follow all COVID-related protocols.

On Friday, Rajasthan recorded 15,398 fresh COVID-19 cases and 64 deaths that pushed the state's cumulative tally to 4,83,273 and the death toll to 3,453, according to an official report.

"The state government should also prepare a plan for the future under which an oxygen plant should be set up in every district hospital so that people's lives can be saved," Raje, who is also the BJP's national vice president, said in a statement.

In Rajasthan, more than 10,000 people are getting infected with coronavirus every day. It is very important for everyone to break the chain of transmission, she said.

"For this, it is necessary that we all strictly follow COVID-related protocols and inspire others to protect their family, neighbours and society," she added.

There are 1,17,294 active COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan. So far, 3,62,526 coronavirus patients have recovered from the infection in the state, according to the official report.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)