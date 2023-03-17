Kochi(Kerala)[India], March 17(ANI): The Kerala High Court on Friday quashed the resolution made by Governor Arif Mohammad Khan suspending the decisions of the Syndicate and the board of governors of A P J Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU).

Single Bench of Justice Sathish Ninan has quashed Governor's suspension.

Governor Arif Mohammad Khan, who is also the Chancellor in February suspended resolutions on the appointment of the sub-committee members to look after the daily governance of the Kerala University(KTU) overlooking Vice-Chancellor Ciza Thomas. He also suspended the appointment of a committee to review the transfer of varsity employees by the VC.

The members had filed a petition in the High court against the Governor also Chancellor of KTU Arif Mohammad Khan for his action. The petition states that the action taken by the Governor on the basis of the letter given by the temporary VC is not hearing their side and is a violation of natural justice. (ANI).

