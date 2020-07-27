Kasganj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 27 (ANI): Seven accused have been arrested in connection with the triple murder in Uttar Pradesh's Kasganj on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday.

Three members of a family were shot dead and one injured after personal enmity escalated in Hodalpur village of Kasganj district.

Also Read | CRPF Raising Day 2020: PM Narendra Modi Greets Paramilitary Personnel, Says 'They Are At Forefront in Keeping Nation Safe'.

According to the police, seven accused have been arrested close to the spot in Hodalpur village under Soron police station limits. The weapons which were used in the firing were seized, they said.

"In an initial investigation, it was revealed that the incident took place as both the parties had personal enmity. On Sunday night, it escalated and three of the family members were shot dead and one was injured, who was later taken to the hospital," said Sushil Ghule, SP Kasganj.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Greets CRPF Personnel on 82nd Raising Day 2020: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on July 27, 2020.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)