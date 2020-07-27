New Delhi, July 27: Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on the 82nd Raising Day of the country's largest paramilitary force. In his tweet on Monday, PM Narendra Modi said the CRPF is at the forefront in keeping the nation safe. On the 82nd Raising Day of the CRPF, the Prime Minister wished the paramilitary force more success in future.

"Greetings to all @crpfindia personnel on the 82nd Raising Day of this outstanding Force. CRPF is at the forefront of keeping our nation safe. The courage and professionalism of this force are widely admired. May the CRPF achieve even greater heights in the coming years (sic)," PM Modi tweeted. Union Home Minister Amit Shah also extended greetings to CRPF personnel and their families.

PM Narendra Modi Greets CRPF on 82nd Raising Day:

Greetings to all @crpfindia personnel on the 82nd Raising Day of this outstanding Force. CRPF is at the forefront of keeping our nation safe. The courage and professionalism of this force are widely admired. May the CRPF achieve even greater heights in the coming years. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 27, 2020

Shah said that the CRPF is synonymous with valour, courage and sacrifice. "CRPF is synonymous with valour, courage and sacrifice. Time and again @crpfindia has made the nation proud. Their dedication to serve the society during COVID-19 is unparalleled. I join millions of Indians to wish our brave CRPF personnel and their families on 82nd Raising Day," the Home Minister tweeted.

The CRPF came into existence as Crown Representative's Police on July 27, 1939. It became the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on the enactment of the CRPF Act on December 28, 1949. It has completed 80 years of glorious history. CRPF has the mandate to secure internal security scenario of the country. The headquarters of the country's largest paramilitary force is located at Lodhi Road in Delhi.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 27, 2020 10:04 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).