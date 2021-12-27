New Delhi, Dec 27 (PTI) Rajya Sabha MP from the Janata Dal(United) and industrialist Mahendra Prasad died here after a long spell of illness, his party said on Monday.

Prasad was a seven-term Rajya Sabha MP from Bihar and was also elected to the Lok Sabha once.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed condolences at the death of the 81-year-old Prasad, founder of Aristo Pharmaceuticals, and said his demise is a big loss to the society and politics besides industry.

Prasad was first elected to the Lok Sabha on a Congress ticket in 1980. He remained associated with the party for a long time and shifted his loyalties later as its fortunes declined in the state.

