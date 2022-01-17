Muzaffarnagar (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 17 (ANI): A case has been registered against 14 Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar for allegedly violating the Model Code of Conduct and COVID-19 guidelines.

According to information received by police, BJP MLA Umesh Malik, who is contesting from Budhana seat, and his supporters were booked for taking out a roadshow in the Budhana constituency yesterday.

The case was registered against Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) candidate from Charthawal constituency Salman Saeed.

The Election Commission of India has suspended the physical rallies or roadshows till January 22 in all the five-poll bound states keeping in view of rising COVID-19 cases across the country. (ANI)

