New Delhi [India], May 8 (ANI): Several flights scheduled for arrival and departures from Delhi Airport were cancelled on Thursday due to the closure of airspace, said airport sources.

These 90 cancelled flights include 46 domestic departures and 33 domestic arrival flights while it included five international departure and six international arrival flights. These cancelled flights were scheduled between 8 am and 2 pm.

Also Read | Lance Naik Dinesh Kumar Martyred in Pakistan Shelling: Indian Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi Salutes Soldier's Sacrifice in Shelling Along LoC After Operation Sindoor.

This comes in the aftermath of the Indian Armed Forces' Operation Sindoor against Pakistan. As per the central government, 21 airports in North and North-western India will remain shut till May 10.

Several major cities across northern India have been placed on high alert. As part of heightened security measures, several airports across India have been shut down until further notice.

Also Read | India-Pakistan Tension: 'Karnataka Government Has Taken Precautionary Measures', Says CM Siddaramaiah.

Several flights of airlines like IndiGo, Air India, Spicejet, Akasa Air, Air India Express have been cancelled and rescheduled.

On Wednesday, SpiceJet announced the cancellation of flight operations to and from six airports in northern India, following airport closures implemented amid heightened security in the wake of Operation Sindoor, launched in response to the Pahalgam terror attack.

In its travel advisory posted on social media platform X, SpiceJet stated that Leh, Srinagar, Jammu, Amritsar, Kandla, and Dharamshala airports are currently shut, and all flight operations to and from these cities remain suspended till 5:29 am IST on May 10.

Earlier, IndiGo cancelled its flight operations in 11 cities across north, northwestern, and central India until May 10, following aviation authorities' directives regarding airport closures.

IndiGo in its travel advisory stated that Srinagar, Jammu, Amritsar, Leh, Chandigarh, Dharamshala, Bikaner, Jodhpur, Gwalior, Kishangarh, and Rajkot are the affected cities where flight operations have been cancelled till 5:29 am IST on May 10.

The Delhi Airport also issued an advisory for travellers after India carried out precise strikes overnight against nine targets in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK) to take down terror infrastructure on Wednesday.

After India executed Operation Sindoor in which nine terror sites deep inside Pakistan were destroyed, Pakistan attempted to engage a number of military targets on the night of May 7.

The military targets were engaged in Northern and Western India, including Awantipura, Srinagar, Jammu, Pathankot, Amritsar, Kapurthala, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Adampur, Bhatinda, Chandigarh, Nal, Phalodi, Uttarlai, and Bhuj, using drones and missiles.

These were neutralised by the Integrated Counter UAS Grid and Air Defence systems. The debris of these attacks is now being recovered from a number of locations that prove the Pakistani attacks. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)